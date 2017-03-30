* Pipeline to pass through Danish, Swedish waters
* Project will bypass major gas transit route Ukraine
* Russia's Gazprom already supplies a third of EU gas needs
(Adds comments by Germany, Nord Stream 2 company)
By Teis Jensen and Alissa de Carbonnel
COPENHAGEN/BRUSSELS, March 29 The European Union
is seeking a mandate from members to negotiate with Russia over
objections to its plans to build a second pipeline to pump more
gas to Europe via the Baltic Sea to Germany, an EU document
showed, as some EU states worry it will make Europe too reliant
on Russian gas.
Russian state gas exporter Gazprom, which supplies
around a third of the EU's gas, with much coming via Ukraine, is
keen for Nord Stream 2 to be built by 2019, when it must
renegotiate gas transit fees with Kiev.
But the plan has bitterly divided the EU. Eastern European
and Baltic Sea states fear a new pipeline will increase their
dependence on Russian gas and undermine Ukraine's role, while
Germany and other beneficiaries in northern Europe back the
plan.
The European Commission and German regulators are at odds
over whether EU law should apply to the pipeline.
In a March 28 letter addressed to Denmark and Sweden, the
Commission said it was inviting all EU states to voice their
concerns and would seek a mandate from EU energy ministers to
negotiate an agreement with Moscow on behalf of the bloc.
"It is our view that a specific legal regime would need to
be established for the offshore section, and that such specific
legal regime should include some fundamental principles stemming
from EU energy law," the Commission said.
"It cannot be built or operated ... in a legal void."
Discussions would focus on how EU rules aimed at ensuring
competitiveness and transparency in the gas market could be
applied to the offshore pipeline, the Commission said.
The March 28 letter followed a request made this year by
Denmark and Sweden for Brussels to intervene on Nord Stream 2
before the two states decide on permits for it to pass through
their waters. EU diplomats said there was little scope for
either nation to block the plan.
Denmark said it was studying the "complex issues" presented
by the Commission's response. "We are pleased that the
government's effort to get the commission's assessment has borne
fruit," a spokesman for Denmark's foreign ministry told Reuters.
EU diplomats, however, said the Commission might struggle to
secure enough support from member states given the project has
the backing of Germany, the bloc's biggest economy that will
host the end-point for the 55 billion cubic meter a year
pipeline.
Germany, which rejects broaching questions over the legality
of the project at an EU-level, maintained its stance that the
project was a purely commercial one on Thursday.
"As soon as the EU Commission presents proposals to the
member states, we look to study them carefully," a spokeswoman
for the economic ministry said.
"The construction, planning and operations of Nord Stream 2
naturally have to be carried out according to laws in place in
Germany and Europe."
The Commission does not yet have a timeline for bringing its
proposal to member states, EU officials said.
Under EU rules two thirds of the 28 EU member states
representing two thirds of the bloc's population would need to
back the offer for the EU to open talks with Russia, they said.
The Commission has negotiated a legally-binding treaty with
third countries on a pipeline on behalf of EU members in the
past, when it held talks with Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan over
the Trans-Caspian pipeline.
EU diplomats said Russian President Vladimir Putin would
have to take any decision to abandon or modify plans by Gazprom,
which has gas export monopoly.
The Nord Stream 2 project company on Thursday rejected the
Commission's suggestion that the project undercut its drive for
a single EU energy market.
"It is not up to the European Commission to make a political
judgment on whether investments are needed by the market or
not," the company said in a statement.
(Additional reporting by Vera Eckert in Frankfurt and Vladimir
Soldatkin in Moscow; Editing by Edmund Blair, Greg Mahlich)