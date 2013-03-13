LONDON, March 13 (IFR) - Russia's Gazprom has tightened
price guidance on its upcoming dual-tranche euro-denominated
bond offering as order books swelled to around US$6.5bn,
according to market sources.
The borrower, rated Baa1/BBB/BBB, has tightened guidance to
215bp area over mid-swaps for a seven-year tenor and to 245bp
over mid-swaps for a 12-year tenor (plus or minus 5bp on both
tranches).
Initial guidance on the two tranches had been set at 230bp
area and 265bp area over mid-swaps.
Order books on the new issue are now closed, with accounts
showing a slight bias towards the 7-year tenor.
Credit Agricole, JP Morgan and Gazprombank are the leads on
the transaction.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)