LONDON, March 13 (IFR) - Russia's Gazprom has launched a
EUR1.5bn dual-tranche Eurobond offering at the tight end of
guidance, according to market sources.
The borrower, rated Baa1/BBB/BBB, has launched a EUR1bn
tranche at a spread of 210bp over mid-swaps and a EUR500m
tranche at 240bp over.
Books on the issue were heard at around EUR6.5bn before
launch, allowing the issuer to revise guidance to 215bp area
over mid-swaps for the seven-year and 245bp over mid-swaps for
the 12-year (plus or minus 5bp on both tranches) from initial
guidance of 230bp area and 265bp area.
Credit Agricole, JP Morgan and Gazprombank are the leads on
the transaction, which is expected to price later this
afternoon.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Anil Mayre)