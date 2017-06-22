MOSCOW, June 22 Russia's Gazprom plans
to issue a Eurobond in the near future and to complete its 2017
borrowing programme by the end of June, Gazprom Deputy Chief
Executive Andrei Kruglov told reporters on Thursday.
Gazprom's 2017 borrowing plan was fixed at 288 billion
roubles ($4.8 billion), of which 240 billion roubles had
already been raised, he said.
Kruglov added that Gazprom also planned to inject 25 billion
roubles into Gazprombank's capital via a subordinated loan.
($1 = 60.0450 roubles)
