(Adds details, background)
MOSCOW, March 29 Russian gas giant Gazprom
has raised 850 million pounds ($1.05 billion) through
a Eurobond, two sources close to the deal told Reuters on
Wednesday.
Gazprom has set the yield at 4.25 percent for its seven-year
sterling benchmark bond, IFR, a Thomson Reuters news and market
analysis service, reported earlier.
Gazprom has mandated Deutsche Bank, Gazprombank, JP Morgan
and VTB Capital as lead managers.
A deal in sterling would cement the company's return to its
main international funding markets, which also include euros,
U.S. dollars and Swiss francs.
Earlier this month, Gazprom sold its first bond denominated
in U.S. dollars since autumn 2014, a $750 million ten-year
issue.
The company has an external borrowing plan for 2017 of
288.26 billion roubles ($5.1 billion).
($1 = 0.8059 pounds)
($1 = 56.7945 roubles)
(Reporting by Kira Zavyalova and Oksana Kobzeva; writing by
Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Katya Golubkova and Alexander
Smith)