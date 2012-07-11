MOSCOW, July 11 Russia's Gazprom has
placed $1 billion worth of 10-year Eurobonds at a yield of 4.95
percent and a five-year tranche worth 750 million euros at
mid-swaps plus 270 basis points, IFR, a Thomson Reuters news and
market analysis service, reported on Wednesday.
The yields on Gazprom's bonds were lower than their initial
guidance. Earlier on Wednesday, sources have told Reuters that
Gazprom had cut its dollar Eurobonds yield guidance to 5.125
percent from initial 5.5 percent.
(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing
by Alexei Anishchuk)