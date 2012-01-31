* Will restrict exports due to domestic demand
* Russia experiencing severe cold snap
* 8 pct of Italy's requests could not be met
(Adds detail, background)
MOSCOW, Jan 31 Russian gas export monopoly
Gazprom will restrict gas exports to Europe, its
largest foreign market, to cover an increase in domestic demand
caused by a cold snap, Interfax news agency quoted a gas
industry source as saying.
The source said 8 percent of Italy's request for Russian gas
could not be met on Tuesday, while supplies through the
Yamal-Europe pipeline, which transits Poland and supplies the
German market, were down 10 percent from recent levels.
Representatives of Gazprom and its export arm were not
immediately available for comment.
Gazprom exported 150 billion cubic metres of gas to Europe
in 2011, covering around a quarter of the region's demand for
the fuel, with Germany, Turkey and Italy the largest export
destinations. [IDn:nL5E8CU1NX]
Large parts of Russia have been hit by what weather
forecasters have called anomalous cold, with temperatures in the
Moscow region falling to minus 15-22 degrees Celsius during the
day and minus 22-29 degrees at night.
Temperatures are expected to remain well below normal over
the next 10 days, according to the Hydromet Center's weather
forecaster, with temperatures averaging minus 20 degrees in
Moscow.
Gazprom's ability to meet peak demand resulting from extreme
cold is constrained by the pace at which it can pump gas from
its underground storage, to supplement baseload production from
its Siberian fields.
Gazprom produced 510 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas out
of total Russian output of 671 bcm last year.
(Reporting by Melissa Akin and Douglas Busvine, Editing by John
Bowker)