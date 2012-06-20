* Hopes to wrap up gas talks with EU companies soon
* Concedes Shtokman delay
* Gazprom says total gas exports to rise to a record-high
* Sees no problem with Greece payments
By Vladimir Soldatkin
MOSCOW, June 20 Russian gas exporting monopoly
Gazprom is close to wrapping up protracted pricing
talks with top European clients and is sticking to its export
plans, deputy head Alexander Medvedev said on Wednesday.
Medvedev also admitted for the first time that the giant
Shtokman project to extract gas from the bed of Barents Sea has
been delayed as partners have failed to agree on investments.
He said talks with Gazprom's biggest European customer,
Germany's E.ON Ruhrgas, as well as with RWE
and Polish gas monopoly PGNiG could be finished soon.
Gazprom wants to keep as many contractual volumes as
possible linked to oil prices, maintaining a 40-year old
practice, but European customers have demanded the Russian
exporter increase the cheaper spot pricing element in long-term
contracts.
The Russian exporter agreed to cut some slack for several
European companies, but the negotiations are still under way
with E.ON, which is struggling with a weak gas business and is
seeking arbitration in a prolonged row with Gazprom over
long-term contract terms.
"We have finished talks with everyone but three companies.
This is including E.ON Ruhrgas, with which we are close to
finishing talks outside of an arbitration court," Medvedev told
a briefing.
"With RWE, I guess, a result is not far away ... We also met
new leadership of PGNiG company. We instructed the experts
together to complete the negotiation process before the end of
the European soccer championship," Medvedev said.
The final of the Euro 2012 soccer tournament, which is being
hosted by Poland and Ukraine, will be played on July 1.
A spokesperson for E.ON declined to comment.
A spokesman for RWE said, "We have taken note of what
Medvedev said. We do not comment on that. We still believe that
we will have solved all outstanding gas treaties in 2012/13."
"We're in arbitation, which does not exclude us from having
(commercial) discussions. But we will not comment on statements
by Mr. Medvedev," said PGNiG spokeswoman Joanna Zakrzewska
EUROPEAN EXPORTS TO STAGNATE
Gazprom held a 27 percent share of the European Union gas
market last year, selling 150 billion cubic metres of gas to the
EU.
Medvedev reiterated that gas exports to Europe were likely
to be flat by volume this year as energy demand flags amid the
euro zone crisis, but revenues were likely to be higher at $61
billion, up from $57 billion last year.
Gazprom's total gas exports are expected to reach a record
high of 222 bcm this year.
Medvedev also said that he did not expect any problems with
Greece over payment for its gas imports from Russia.
A source at Greek gas firm DEPA said the state-owned company
had secured 100 million euros ($126.8 million) in bank loans to
pay for deliveries until the end of August.
The Gazprom official in charge of exports also said the
Shtokman gas project would not meet its promised schedule.
Gazprom has a controlling stake of 51 percent in Shtokman,
which has reserves of almost 4 trillion cubic metres. Norway's
Statoil owns 24 percent and Total 25 percent.
The project has long been delayed as the partners have not
been able to agree on financing and the configuration of the
venture.
It had been planned that Shtokman will pump pipeline gas in
2016 and start liquefied natural gas (LNG) production in 2017.
"The March board meeting (of the Shtokman partners) decided
to delay the deadline to July 1. We're working with that as our
target and have no comments on the ongoing talks," Statoil
spokesman Baard Glad Pedersen said.
