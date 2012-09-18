By Michael Kahn
BRATISLAVA, Sept 18 The head of exports at
Gazprom said the company was open to talks on the
European Union's investigation of suspected anti-competitive
practices by the Russian company, while defending the way the
group sets prices on exports to the EU.
The EU Commission launched its probe earlier this month into
exports by Gazprom, because of suspicions that the company was
hindering the free flow of gas across the EU and imposing unfair
prices by linking the cost of gas to oil prices.
Moscow has said Gazprom, which has a legal monopoly on gas
exports from Russia, will fight the case but will not cut
supplies in retaliation.
Tensions escalated last week when President Vladimir Putin
tightened Kremlin oversight of "strategic" Russian companies
operating abroad in response to the EU probe.
"When we look at the price setting to the long-term
contracts, I would like to remind you this system has been
working for more than 40 years," Alexander Medvedev, head of
Gazprom Export, told a briefing in the Slovak capital
Bratislava.
"Until the last economic crisis it was a consistent system
that has reflected the interest of both the buyer and sellers.
... We are ready for dialogue with our partners and the European
Commission and I'm sure the old system will confirm its
sustainability and viability in the future."
Gazprom's oil-linked contracts are a touchy subject for the
Russian government and Gazprom, a major contributor to the state
budget which earns the bulk of its revenue from export.
The EU's investigation ended a period of relative calm on
the gas front between Brussels and Moscow, which objects to some
of the EU's gas market liberalisation measures.
The EU's energy commissioner said on Monday the European
Commission was holding intensive talks with Russia and expects
to reach a compromise with the bloc's biggest gas provider.
Medvedev also reiterated that Gazprom would like to double
its underground storage in Europe. It already has a 2.6 billion
cubic metre storage facility at Haidach in Austria.
Additional storage throughout Europe is seen as key to
ensuring adequate volumes are available on a liberalised gas
market. Gazprom has said it does not object in principle to many
EU measures, but says Europe's hubs cannot currently provide
enough liquidity.
(Writing by Melissa Akin in Moscow; Editing by David Holmes)