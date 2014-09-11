Iran receives positive signals from OPEC, NON-OPEC countries for output cuts
TEHRAN, April 29 Iran's Oil Minister said on Saturday OPEC and non-OPEC countries had given positive signals for an extension of output cuts, which Tehran would also back.
MOSCOW, Sept 11 Russia's top natural gas producer Gazprom expects gas exports to Europe at 157 billion cubic metres (bcm) "or slightly less", a company official told a conference call on Thursday, less than previously planned
This is less than 162 bcm exported in 2013 and 158.4 bcm previously planned.
Mikhail Malgin, a deputy head of Gazprom Export, also said that average Russian gas price in Europe seen at $350 per 1,000 cubic metres. This is down from $387 in 2013. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin)
DUBAI, April 29 Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Saturday there was consensus with Central Asia over oil markets and production levels.