MOSCOW, Sept 10 Russia's state gas pipeline
operator, Gazprom, said it was suspending purchases of
gas from so-called "independent" non-Gazprom producers in Russia
as of Monday.
"The reason is unstable demand for gas on the domestic
market at the current time," Gazprom's press office said in a
statement.
Gazprom said the decision to suspend gas purchases from
independents would affect purchases only by the parent company,
not by other Gazprom group companies.
It would also not affect transportation of independents' gas
supplies to their own customers through the Gazprom controlled
unified gas supply system, it added.
