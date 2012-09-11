MOSCOW, Sept 11 Russian President Vladimir Putin
signed a decree on Tuesday to protect the interests of strategic
companies operating abroad, requiring them to obtain government
permission to disclose information to foreign regulators, change
contracts and sell property abroad.
The decree follows a warning by Gazprom to the
European Commission that a European Union investigation of
Gazprom's pricing practices in Europe touched the interests of a
strategic Russian company.
"The decree establishes the obligation of a federal
executive body to refuse permission to conduct the
aforementioned activities if they are capable of damaging the
economic interests of the Russian Federation," the text of the
decree, distributed by the Kremlin on Tuesday, said.
