MOSCOW, Sept 11 President Vladimir Putin
tightened Kremlin oversight of "strategic" Russian companies
operating abroad and called for a swift conclusion to European
Union investigation into gas export monopoly Gazprom's
business in Europe.
Putin signed a decree on Tuesday requiring companies deemed
strategic - which are mostly major natural resource holders - to
obtain government approval to disclose information to foreign
regulators, alter contracts or sell property abroad.
In remarks on the conflict between the EU and the company
that supplies around a quarter of all natural gas consumed in
Europe, Putin mixed soothing talk of the need for smooth ties
with a warning that Russia can find buyers elsewhere.
"We would like all questions that remain unclear for our
partners in the European Commission to be cleared up as quickly
as possible, so that we can work together smoothly," Putin said.
"I hope that is how it will be."
The European Commission said last week its investigation
would focus on suspicions Gazprom was hindering the free flow of
gas across the EU's 27 countries, preventing supply
diversification and imposing unfair prices on its customers by
linking the price of gas to oil prices.
While the decree will help the state support Gazprom in the
EU investigation, it will also enable it to tighten its grip on
the company -- a key taxpayer -- as well as on other state-run
companies.
"On the one hand, the government is now trying to show that
Gazprom is only subject to Russian laws, but on the other the
Kremlin has long nurtured plans to increase its sway over
Gazprom," said an analyst at a major Russian bank who asked not
to be named as the bank does not comment officially on political
issues.
The Kremlin decree added to strain on Russia's relationship
with Brussels, where a top official said Putin is all but
locking down tight political control, which extends from the
commanding heights of the economy to opposition street
movements.
"This trend raises serious questions as to the state of the
rule of law in the country, in particular the use of legal and
law enforcement structures and other instruments for political
purposes rather than for protecting and safeguarding the rights
and freedoms of the citizens of Russia," EU foreign policy chief
Catherine Ashton said in a speech to the European Parliament on
Tuesday.
Putin on Sunday ruled out a trade war over the European
Commission's antitrust investigation, but hinted that demand for
Russian gas in Asia could reduce its dependence on EU markets.
Before the Kremlin announcement, the vice president of the
European Commission, Joaquin Almunia, speaking in Strasbourg,
France, rejected Gazprom's earlier suggestion that the EU
investigation touched Russian state interests.
"We don't look at the nationality, or who the shareholders
are, or whether it's a public or private company, what we are
concerned with is the impact that business activities will have
on our market" Almunia, the EU's top antitrust official.
"So we have opened this investigation as we have opened many
investigations in the energy markets or in other sectors."
The EU's move marks the formal launch of an investigation
that began with raids of Gazprom subsidiaries in Europe a year
ago. Since then, Gazprom has made major price concessions in its
oil-linked contracts to most of its key European customers.
Almunia said the commission informed Gazprom of its actions
and was preparing to send out questionnaires to Gazprom's
European units, its counterparties and other market players to
investigate possible abuse of a dominant market position.
A Brussels antitrust lawyer who spoke on condition of
anonymity said it would complicate the investigation but not
prevent it.
"The Commission could come to a decision independently of
any information provided by Gazprom. It could still construct a
case from evidence from third parties," he said.
He said even if EU regulators cannot force Gazprom to amend
its contracts, they can still force it to pay hefty fines.
Antoine Colombani, spokesman for Almunia, declined to
comment immediately on Putin's decree.
Gazprom called an urgent press-briefing after the decree was
signed, where gas monopoly spokesman Sergei Kupriyanov said that
the EU investigation was meant to pressure the giant to review
its prices to European consumers.
"The actions of the European Commission, the start of a
formal investigation of Gazprom, like last year's searches of
Gazprom affiliates, can be viewed as pressure by the European
Commission on Gazprom with the aim of influencing prices and the
results of commercial negotiations," he said.
Earlier, Putin linked the recent investigation to the
European debt crisis, blaming some of the European Commision
officials of a desire to shift internal problems to Russia.
