MOSCOW Nov 8 Gazprom, which paid over 133
billion roubles ($4.22 billion) to clients in a hit to its first
half results after making retroactive price concessions to key
European clients, included some potential payments to its Polish
client in first half accounts.
The Russian gas export monopoly announced a deal to cut
prices for Poland, which imports most of its 14 billion cubic
metres per year of annual gas consumption from Russia, last
week.
Some payments to Polish gas monopoly PGNiG have yet
to be made, the head of Gazprom's consolidated accounting
department, Mikhail Roseyev, told a conference call with
analysts.
"We do not expect significant additional costs for
retroactive payments," Roseyev said.
($1 = 31.5125 Russian roubles)
