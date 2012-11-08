MOSCOW Nov 8 Russia's gas exporting monopoly
Gazprom will cut capital expenditures by around 10
percent to 800 billion roubles ($25.39 billion) next year, the
company's chief financial officer Andrei Kruglov said on
Thursday.
Analysts have criticised Gazprom for what they view as a
swollen investment programme and ineffective spending. The
company has said its capital expenditures will rise to 890
billion roubles this year, 180 billion more than initially
planned.
Kruglov also said that the company will continue paying
dividends of no less than 25 percent of net income, while
borrowings will remain flat next year, at 90 billion roubles.
($1 = 31.5125 Russian roubles)
