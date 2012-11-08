* Gazprom paid Europe $4.22 billion in retroactive payments
in H1
* Some payments to Poland's PGNiG have yet to be made
* Says to cut 2013 capex by 10 pct, keeps dividend payout
MOSCOW, Nov 8 Gazprom said on Thursday
it expected no significant repayments to customers this year
after paying 133 billion roubles ($4.22 billion) in retroactive
price concessions to key European clients.
The payments, which included potential payments to its
Polish client, gas monopoly PGNiG, hit Gazprom's
profits, which halved in the period from April to June.
The Russian gas export monopoly announced last week a deal
to cut prices for Poland, which imports most of its 14 billion
cubic metres of annual gas consumption from Russia.
Some payments to Polish gas monopoly PGNiG have yet
to appear in Gazprom's accounts, but most of the retroactive
payments were booked in the first half accounts, the head of
Gazprom's consolidated accounting department Mikhail Roseyev,
told a conference call with analysts.
"We do not expect significant additional costs for
retroactive payments," Roseyev said.
Finance director Andrei Kruglov said Gazprom would cut
capital spending by about 10 percent next year to 800 billion
roubles ($25.39 billion) and keep dividends at 25 percent of net
profit, while borrowing will remain flat.
Analysts have criticised Gazprom for what they view as a
swollen investment programme and ineffective spending, including
for gas from Central Asia.
Pavel Oderov, the head of Gazprom's foreign department, also
said the company plans to keep purchases of gas from Central
Asian states, such as Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, unchanged
next year.
($1 = 31.5125 Russian roubles)
