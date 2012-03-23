KIRISHI, Russia, March 23 Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin ordered state gas monopoly Gazprom to operate more efficiently, and break free of its pipeline gas business to take a share of the LNG market.

At a Friday meeting on the gas industry in Kirishi, a town near St Petersburg dominated by a power plant and refinery, Putin rejected suggestions Gazprom, which supplies Europe with more than a quarter of its gas, needed relief from a rising tax burden, and told it to cut costs.

Finance Ministry officials have said Gazprom must hand over most of its marginal tariff increases in the form of increased mineral extraction tax.

The company responded by saying it needed a 26.3 percent hike in the autumn, in addition to a 15 percent rise granted last year.

"Gazprom had tariff increases last year. I understand that the burden is increasing, with mineral extraction tax. But we should look to cost cuts, not to tariff increases, for breathing room," Putin said. "We are not planning to increase (tariffs) any more than what we planned for last year."

Putin also said Russia, the world's largest gas producer, should try to gain a significant share of the global liquefied natural gas (LNG) market, urging Gazprom into uncharted territory.

Russia has just one functioning LNG plant, a 10 million tonne per year facility at Sakhalin-2 on Russia's Pacific coast.

Gazprom and its partners in the project, Shell and Mitsui, are considering a third train.

About half a dozen projects are on the drawing board. Putin singled out one project, the Shtokman field in the Barents Sea, whose vast gas riches are to be divided between LNG and traditional pipeline gas.

Gazprom and its partners in the project, Statoil and Total, are due to take a final investment decision next week on the giant field, which has failed to garner Finance Ministry support for much needed tax breaks on the projects.