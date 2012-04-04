* To increase winter gas production by 2 percent

* Unable to meet rising gas demand from Europe last winter

MOSCOW, April 4 Gazprom is poised to raise gas production next winter by around 2 percent, a company official said, a promise aimed to sooth European customers' worries about fuel shortages they faced during the last cold spell.

In an interview with Gazprom's inhouse magazine, Deputy Chief Executive Vitaly Markelov said the company planned to raise gas production after the launch of new fields.

This year, Gazprom is set to commission the huge Bovanenkovo field, the biggest gas deposit in the Yamal Arctic region, with reserves of 4.9 trillion cubic metres of natural gas, enough to meet global demand for over a year.

Severenergia, a joint venture between Gazprom's oil arm Gazprom Neft and Russia's top non-state gas producer Novatek as well as Italy's Eni and Enel , are also set to launch Samburg field.

"Taking into account all these launches, we expect that Gazprom's output during winter of 2012/2013 could reach around 1.644 billion cubic metres (bcm) a day... This is almost 2 percent higher than the last winter's peak," Markelov said.

Gazprom is aiming to increase gas production to 529.5 bcm in 2012, up from over 510 bcm in 2011.

European countries had reported that Gazprom, which is responsible for around a quarter of the European Union's natural gas imports, reduced supplies to them in January-February due to a biting cold, while they also requested more fuel for heating.

The shortfall was a reminder of Russian gas supply halts to Europe at the height of winter in 2006 and 2009 following a spat between Russia and Ukraine, which stands on the gas transit route to the EU, over pricing. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by James Jukwey)