MOSCOW, April 6 Gazprom still believes
that an additional rise in domestic gas prices this year is
"reasonable" despite a rebuke from President-elect Vladimir
Putin, a company official told reporters on Friday.
"Preparation of materials to justify an additional rise is
under way," Alexey Melnikov, head of Gazprom's transportation
and gas storage department said.
In March, Putin told Gazprom to work more efficiently and
rejected the gas exporting monopoly's proposal for a further
rise in domestic gas tariffs.
Last month, Finance Ministry officials said Gazprom must
hand over most of its marginal tariff increases in the form of a
higher mineral extraction tax.
The company responded by saying it needed a 26.3 percent hike
in the autumn, in addition to a 15 percent rise granted last
year.
(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk, writing by Vladimir Soldatkin,
editing by Alfred Kueppers)