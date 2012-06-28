* Dividend levels to be maintained despite tax, market
pressure
* EBITDA expected to fall from $66 bln to $58 bln
By Alexei Anishchuk
MOSCOW, June 28 Russian state-run gas monopoly
Gazprom will maintain its dividend at a historic high
percentage of net profit, despite concern that core earnings
could shrink by at least 10 percent as a result of planned tax
rise, its chief financial officer said on Thursday.
The company, which supplies about a quarter of the gas
consumed by Europe, has been protesting against tax changes that
would force it to pay more than 1,000 roubles ($30.32) per cubic
metre - several times the current rate - by 2015, though the
government has agreed to review the proposal.
"We have paid ... 25 percent of net profit since 2010, and
we plan to keep this level for 2012-2013," Andrei Kruglov said
ahead of Friday's annual general meeting, noting record total
dividend payments for 2011 of about 212 billion roubles ($6.43
billion).
"Unfortunately, some unfavourable conditions, such as the
increase of the tax burden on gas (extraction), could cause a 10
percent EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation) decline in 2012 from a year earlier," he added.
EBITDA could slump 12 percent to $58 billion, from $66
billion a year ago, according to Reuters calculations. That is
despite a forecast increase in revenue this year to $160 billion
from $158 billion a year ago.
Energy revenues are heavily taxed in the form of mineral
extraction tax, and in some cases export duty, to fund heavy
social spending. The government is also keen that high dividends
are maintained by state companies as another way of skimming
income from the energy industry.
The company has given up its demand for an additional
increase in regulated prices this year to compensate for the tax
increase, Kruglov added.
SLUGGISH MARKETS
Gazprom's oil-linked long-term contract prices lag behind
crude prices, which have been declining in the recent weeks,
which analysts say poses a challenge to Russia's ambitious
budget spending plans, outlined by President Vladimir Putin
during his election campaign this year.
Furthermore, demand in its core European market has been
weak this year because of warm weather and the continuing euro
zone debt crisis.
Gazprom, which granted price cuts to some European consumers
last year, may have to return as much as 20 billion roubles now
held on their accounts to reflect weaker markets, Kruglov said.
The company will borrow about 30 billion roubles on domestic
and foreign debt markets and was planning to issue euro bonds by
the end of summer, Kruglov added, indicating that borrowing
would be in line with a target of 90 billion roubles over the
next three years.
($1 = 32.9862 Russian roubles)
(Additional reporting by Olesya Astakhova and Denis Pinchuk;
Editing by David Goodman)