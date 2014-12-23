BRIEF-Renasant reports receipt of all federal bank regulatory approvals for Metropolitan merger
* Renasant announces receipt of all federal bank regulatory approvals for merger with Metropolitan
MOSCOW Dec 23 Russia's top natural gas producer Gazprom said on Tuesday its board has approved investments of 840.4 billion roubles ($15.41 billion).
This is down from more than 1 trillion roubles earmarked for 2014, a figure that had initially been set at 806 billion roubles. Gazprom usually increases its spendings during the course of the year.
Capital expenditures are seen at 733.1 billion roubles next year, Gazprom said.
Investment programme for 2015 had been earlier announced by the management board last month.
($1 = 54.5500 roubles) (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Polina Devitt)
NEW YORK, April 20 Investors poured $1.5 billion into U.S.-based funds that invest in non-domestic stocks during the latest week, Lipper data showed on Thursday, marking the fifth straight week of inflows.