KRASNAYA POLYANA, Russia Jan 23 Japan is a likely market for liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the giant Shtokman field in the Barents Sea, slated for development by a consortium led by Gazprom, the head of the Russian gas export monopoly said on Monday.

"The Japanese market is the biggest LNG market in the world and considering the decision by the Japanese government to reduce nuclear power generation, the demand for LNG into Japan will only increase," Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller told reporters.

"So of course LNG deliveries from the Shtokman field (to Japan) are being considered by the partners," Miller added. Norway's Statoil and France's Total are Gazprom's partners in the project.

