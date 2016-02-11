MOSCOW/LONDON Feb 11 Russian state gas firm Gazprom is looking to raise a $2 billion syndicated loan from international banks, two banking sources told Reuters on Thursday.

One of the sources said the loan was likely to be predominately from Chinese banks. The second one confirmed that.

