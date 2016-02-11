BRIEF-Empire Industries recommends dividend of 25 rupees/share
* Says recommended dividend of INR 25 per equity share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW/LONDON Feb 11 Russian state gas firm Gazprom is looking to raise a $2 billion syndicated loan from international banks, two banking sources told Reuters on Thursday.
One of the sources said the loan was likely to be predominately from Chinese banks. The second one confirmed that.
Gazprom declined to comment. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Sandrine Bradley; Additional reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alexander Winning)
* Says recommended dividend of INR 25 per equity share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will issue 7th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 billion yen, maturity date on May 27, 2022 and coupon rate 0.52 percent per annum