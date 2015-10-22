UPDATE 2-Azerbaijan's biggest bank suspends some debt repayments
* Asks foreign creditors to show patience (Updates with U.S. court petition, foreign creditors)
MOSCOW Oct 22 Russian natural gas producer Gazprom secured 1 billion euros worth of loans from Italian banks two weeks ago, news agency Interfax quoted the company's chief financial officer as saying on Thursday.
Interfax also quoted Alexander Ivannikov, the CFO, as saying the company expected to generate positive cash flow in 2015. The report did not identify the banks. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Christian Lowe)
* Asks foreign creditors to show patience (Updates with U.S. court petition, foreign creditors)
NEW YORK, May 11 Singapore-based Cofound.it has launched the sale of its own digital currency to fund building of its blockchain-based platform to connect start-ups with investors and experts for funding and advice, the company's co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Jan Isakovic said on Thursday.