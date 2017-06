MOSCOW Feb 9 Gazprom Neft, Russia's No. 5 oil producer, said on Thursday its 2011 net profit rose by 71 percent, year-on-year, to $5.35 billion, partly on the back of rising crude prices.

Gazprom Neft, the oil arm of world's top gas producer Gazprom , also said last year's revenues increased by 34.3 percent to $44.19 billion, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 40.3 percent to $10.12 billion, which it said was a company record. (Writing by Melissa Akin; Editing by Lidia Kelly)