By Vladimir Soldatkin
MOSCOW, Oct 26 Russia's Gazprom will consider
cancelling an agreement with European partners to expand the
Nord Stream gas pipeline at a board meeting on Nov. 9, it said
on Wednesday, following resistance to the plan in some European
countries.
However, Russia's state-controlled gas exporter said the 9.9
billion ($10.8 billion) project would still go ahead.
The board meeting reflects the political and regulatory
problems the project has encountered in the European Union,
where some member states are concerned about the prospect of the
bloc becoming more dependent on Moscow for its energy needs.
Gazprom said in a statement the potential annulling of the
agreement would be a "formal step" after Poland's anti-monopoly
watchdog objected to the consortium which was to finance, build
and operate the new pipeline.
"Gazprom is going ahead with the Nord Stream-2
implementation as planned," it added.
"Its partners remain committed and consider the project as
crucial for the European energy security and are looking for
ways to contribute to it. Partners' cooperation discussions
should not cast any doubt on the strong project rationale and
viability."
Nord Stream-2, initially scheduled to open in 2019, was
meant to double the amount of gas shipped directly from Russia
to Germany by laying a new pipeline to run parallel with the
existing Nord Stream one which runs along the Baltic Sea bed.
Gazprom is partnered in the Nord Stream-2 project by Uniper
, Wintershall, Shell, OMV
and Engie.
A Gazprom source said Nord Stream-2's future was now up in
the air.
"Nobody understands what will happen to it. There was an
offer to issue bonds to the partners, but that seems to be off
the table now," said the source, who declined to be named
because of the matter's sensitivity.
Gazprom and its European partners agreed on the project last
year, but critics say Nord Stream-2 risks limiting supply routes
and undermining the energy security of the EU, which gets a
third of its gas from Russia.
A senior source at Gazprom also told Reuters there had been
no proposals from the company's European partners about the
future of the project, citing chilled relations between the West
and Russia.
Gazprom spokesman Sergei Kupriyanov said the company and its
partners would have to consider a new arrangement after the
objections from Polish regulators.
"We have to look for another cooperation scheme between
participants," he said, without elaborating.
EU authorities are also reluctant to give Gazprom full
access to an onland pipeline, Opal, that links the Nord Stream
pipeline to Germany and the Czech Republic. EU rules designed to
promote competition currently cap Gazprom's use of the Opal
pipeline.
