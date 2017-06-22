(Adds comment from Poland's PGNiG)

MOSCOW, June 22 Russia's Gazprom said on Thursday a technical issue that caused poor quality gas to be delivered to Poland via the Yamal pipeline had been resolved.

Poland on Wednesday temporarily halted gas deliveries from Russia via the pipeline due to poor quality of the gas.

"From this afternoon on, the quality of natural gas that enters the gas transportation system of Poland corresponds to that foreseen in the contract," Gazprom's export division, Gazprom Export, said in a statement.

Poland consumes some 16 billion cubic metres of gas a year but most of it comes from Russia as Poland's biggest gas firm PGNiG has a long-term gas supply contract with Gazprom - the so-called Yamal contract - that runs until 2022.

Poland has stopped receiving the deliveries until 0400 GMT on Friday. PGNiG Chief Executive Piotr Wozniak told Polish state broadcaster TVP that Poland will then evaluate the quality of the gas.

Asked whether politics were involved in the whole incident, Wozniak said: "I do not remember any Gazprom decision which would not have a political backup, but here I have no information that would indicate any cause of the failure."

