MOSCOW Dec 29 Russian gas export monopoly Gazprom withdrew a request for anti-monopoly approval to pool its power assets with those of Viktor Vekselberg's Renova group, it said on Thursday, adding it was still negotiating the deal.

"The decision to withdraw the petition with the Anti-Monopoly Service on merging their electricity companies has been taken, since Gazpromenergoholding and the Renova Group are continuing their discussion on the strategic terms of the deal," Maria Frolova, a spokeswoman for Gazprom's power division, told Reuters by telephone.

Renova's press office was unable to provide immediate comment. (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Melissa Akin; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)