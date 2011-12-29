MOSCOW Dec 29 Russian gas export monopoly
Gazprom withdrew a request for anti-monopoly approval
to pool its power assets with those of Viktor Vekselberg's
Renova group, it said on Thursday, adding it was still
negotiating the deal.
"The decision to withdraw the petition with the
Anti-Monopoly Service on merging their electricity companies has
been taken, since Gazpromenergoholding and the Renova Group are
continuing their discussion on the strategic terms of the deal,"
Maria Frolova, a spokeswoman for Gazprom's power division, told
Reuters by telephone.
Renova's press office was unable to provide immediate
comment.
(Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Melissa Akin;
Editing by Maria Kiselyova)