SOCHI, Russia, Sept 11 Russia wants smooth
energy ties with European customers but will also seek buyers
elsewhere, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday, calling for
a swift conclusion to an EU investigation of export monopoly
Gazprom's business in Europe.
"We would like all questions that remain unclear for our
partners in the European Commission to be cleared up as quickly
as possible," Putin said, expressing hope for a swift conclusion
of the investigation.
""Naturally we need to do everthing (to ensure) that there
are no difficulties, that problems do not arise with our
European partners," Putin told journalists after a meeting with
Serbian President Tomislav Nikolic.
However, he added: "Of course we will seek opportunities to
sell our products on otheasr markets" including Asia.
(Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; writing by Steve Gutterman;
editing by James Jukwey)