MOSCOW, July 22 The Russian government should
consider allowing gas producers other than Gazprom to
export gas from new fields in east Siberia and Far East,
Vedomosti daily newspaper said, citing an order from President
Vladimir Putin.
Russia's Gazprom has a monopoly right to export
gas via pipelines, clinching a $400 billion deal to ship gas to
China over 30 years in May.
Russia's top oil producer Rosneft, led by CEO Igor
Sechin, promised to take Gazprom to the court if it refuses to
allow other producers to ship gas via the planned 'Power of
Siberia' pipeline, which should also bring gas to Russia's
remote eastern regions.
Citing an order recently signed by Putin, Vedomosti said
that the government should consider opening up exports from
eastern gas fields for firms other that Gazprom and their
participation in infrastructure construction by September 1.
By then, the central bank and the government should also
decide if Gazprom should be recapitalised to finance the
construction of 'Power of Siberia' and the development of fields
which Putin suggested last month. Total costs were previously
estimated at $55 billion.
"We view this development as neutral for Rosneft, and
negative for Gazprom, as this move may increase worries on the
risk of challenging Gazprom's monopoly in its regular westbound
direction," Alfa Bank said in a note, referring to Gazprom's gas
sales to Europe.
Last year, Rosneft and Novatek got a right to ship
sea-borne super cooled gas out of Russia, breaking years-long
Gazprom monopoly.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; editing by Jason Neely)