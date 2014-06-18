MOSCOW, June 18 The Russian Finance Ministry
currently sees no need to recapitalise Gazprom,
Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Wednesday.
Earlier this month, President Vladimir Putin floated the
idea that Gazprom could be recapitalised from Russia's foreign
exchange reserves to finance the $55 billion needed to build
pipelines to China.
"For the time being, we see that Chinese banks are providing
loans to Gazprom ... For the time, being there are resources in
order to build..." Siluanov told journalist. "Therefore there is
no basis to say that Gazprom - a powerful company - is in need
now."
