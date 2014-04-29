* Net income in 2013 down 7 percent to 1.14 trln roubles
* Sales up 10 percent to 5.3 trln roubles
By Vladimir Soldatkin and Olesya Astakhova
MOSCOW, April 29 Russian natural gas exporter
Gazprom said on Tuesday further Western sanctions over
Ukraine could potentially disrupt its gas exports to Europe and
hit its business and shares.
Gazprom, headed by Alexei Miller, a longstanding ally of
Russian President Vladimir Putin, and its managers have not been
hit by U.S. or European Union sanctions over Russia's role in
the Ukraine crisis.
But the company, which meets 30 percent of Europe's demand
for gas, said in its financial report that a pricing row with
Kiev could potentially lead to a disruption of its gas exports
to Europe through pipelines crossing Ukraine.
The West has so far imposed limited sanctions on Russian
government officials and businessmen, as well as on several
companies.
"An expansion of the U.S., EU and other sanctions programmes
could adversely impact operations and the financial condition of
the Gazprom Group," it said in a management report following its
2013 financial results.
Long seen as a tool of Russian foreign policy, Gazprom has
threatened to cut supplies to Ukraine over an unpaid gas bill it
puts at more than $2 billion and warned this could lead to
reduced deliveries to clients in Europe.
PROFIT FALLS
Gazprom posted a 7 percent drop in 2013 net profit to 1.139
trillion roubles ($35.7 billion using the average 2013 central
bank rate of 31.9 roubles per $1), in line with forecasts and
reflecting a weaker rouble.
Net debt in rouble terms rose 4 percent to 1.11 trillion
roubles.
The rouble declined 7.2 percent year on year against the
dollar in 2013 reflecting a weakening economy.
Gazprom said revenue from gas sales to Europe and other
countries amounted to 1.68 trillion roubles, or 57 percent of
total gas sales.
Last year's sales rose 10 percent to 5.25 trillion roubles
from 4.77 trillion in 2012, and above an expected 5.19 trillion.
Analysts were awaiting a post-results conference call on
Tuesday for updates on the company's position on Ukraine's gas
debt, talks on a gas supply deal with China, plans for gas
exports to Europe and liquefied natural gas projects.
Gazprom shares were up 1.05 percent in early trade in line
with the broader market.
