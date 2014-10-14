(Adds details, second quarter, background)
MOSCOW Oct 14 Russian gas producer Gazprom
said on Tuesday its second quarter net profit was up
13 percent to 227.6 billion roubles ($5.6 billion) boosted by
foreign exchange gains but still short of analysts expectations.
A Reuters poll of analysts had expected Gazprom to post 234
billion roubles in the second quarter net profit, up from 202
billion roubles the same period of last year.
The company, the world's largest gas producer, added that
its revenues were up to 1.32 trillion roubles in the second
quarter of this year from 1.11 billion roubles a year ago,
beating analysts expectations of 1.29 trillion roubles.
Gazprom - in the spotlight due to a pricing dispute with
Ukraine after stopping supplies there in June, citing unpaid
debts - said it had to set aside 215.8 billion roubles in the
first six months of the year due to Ukraine's gas debt.
Andrey Polischuk, an analyst with Raiffeisenbank, said that
provisions are "a temporary negative issue". In total, Ukraine
owes Gazprom $5.4 billion for gas supplies.
"When the debt is returned it will boost their (Gazprom's)
results," Polischuk said. Ukraine, Russia and European Union
representatives will meet on Oct 21 trying to resolve gas
pricing issue.
Gazprom added that its net debt fell to 894.55 billion
roubles in the first six months of the year from 1.11 trillion
roubles as of December-end of 2013.
Gazprom group, which also includes its oil wing Gazprom Neft
, fell under Western sanctions earlier this year for
Moscow's role in the Ukraine crisis.
In its report, Gazprom which accounts for a third of
Europe's gas needs, said it continues to evaluate sanctions'
effect but doesn't think they will have "a significant impact"
on its financial situation or operations.
Oil major Royal Dutch Shell has earlier suspended
development of hard-to-recover oil in Russia's Bazhenov
formation with Gazprom Neft due to the sanctions.
(1 US dollar = 40.5520 Russian rouble)
(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk and Olesya Astakhova; Writing by
Polina Devitt/Katya Golubkova; Editing by Lidia Kelly)