MOSCOW, June 19 Russian Energy Minster Alexander
Novak said on Thursday some partners in the South Stream gas
pipeline project had come under pressure from the European
Union, Interfax news agency reported on Thursday.
Bulgaria suspended construction of its parts of the project
this month at the behest of Brussels, pending a ruling on
whether the project complies with EU law.
"The European Commission has taken a tough stance on
cross-border infrastructure projects with Russian
participation," the agency cited Novak as telling the World
Petroleum Congress in Moscow.
"Today, some of the South Stream partners are under
pressure. In particular, our Bulgarian colleagues have been
threatened."
