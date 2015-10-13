* Shareholders' agreement has been signed on Nord Stream II
By Denis Pinchuk, Olesya Astakhova and Oleg Vukmanovic
MOSCOW/MILAN, Oct 13 Russian energy producer
Gazprom is preparing to offer to sell more natural gas to Europe
at spot prices to ensure European companies' support for a
planned pipeline bypassing Ukraine, industry sources say.
Worried that conflict-ridden Ukraine is not a reliable
transit route, the state-run company signed a shareholders'
agreement with five European firms last month to build the Nord
Stream II pipeline under the Baltic Sea to Germany.
But Gazprom is under pressure from the European Union to
change its policy of selling gas through long-term contracts
linked to the price of oil because the European Commission, the
EU's executive, says this leads to overcharging.
Gazprom sources said the firms that signed the shareholders'
agreement - Germany's E.ON and BASF,
Austria's OMV, France's ENGIE and Royal
Dutch Shell - had done so in expectation of a change in
the huge Russian company's export pricing policy.
"There are some agreements between European partners and
Gazprom that they will be guaranteed more gas will be sold on a
spot basis if Nord Stream II is supported (by them)," a Gazprom
source said.
"In fact, more flexible pricing may be introduced, without a
rigid link to the oil 'take-or-pay' (condition)."
A second Gazprom source said the European firms that had
shown support for Nord Stream II had largely done so because
they had "a hope" of receiving more gas at spot prices.
Gazprom has already tested a new pricing mechanism, by
selling just over 1 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas through a
tender - its first ever - in the former imperial capital St
Petersburg last month.
This, industry sources say, paves the way for introducing a
new trading and pricing model more widely, especially now the
peg against oil is less profitable because the oil price is low.
"Only Gazprom can say how the new gas volume shipped via NS2
will be commercialised, as it will be able to sell gas via big
long-term contracts, directly on the European hubs, or via
public auctions," an Engie spokeswoman in Paris said.
The gas price set in Gazprom's long-term contacts is now
lower than the price on the European spot market - where buyers
pay the price on the day of purchase or a price set in the
future, rather than being locked into a contract where the gas
price usually lags oil price moves by six to nine months.
Changing the terms of the contract appears intended by
Gazprom to boost sales by offering gas priced in a way that
encourages consumption in Europe and so appeals to Gazprom's
European partners.
It could also help defend Gazprom's gas market share in
Europe from LNG exporters such as those in the United States and
Qatar who might try to dump supply in Europe due to a global
glut of the fuel.
DIVISIONS OVER NORD STREAM
Gazprom is fighting to defend market share in Europe, which
is now oversupplied, betting on rising long-term demand as
Europe's indigenous gas sources decline.
It is also looking for ways to deliver gas to Europe without
sending it through Ukraine.
Russia provides around a third of EU energy needs but about
half the gas the EU imports from Gazprom is shipped via Ukraine,
whose relations with Moscow have soured since Russia annexed the
Crimea region in March 2014 and pro-Russian rebels rose up in
eastern Ukraine shortly afterwards.
Gas pricing disputes between Moscow and Kiev have at times
led to disruptions in supplies to Europe but Russia, whose
relations with the West have sunk to post-Cold War lows over its
role in the Ukraine crisis, says there is no political motive in
trying to bypass its fellow former Soviet republic.
"Nord Stream has no connection to (Ukrainian) transit and
does not harm anyone," Russian President Vladimir Putin told an
investment conference on Tuesday.
European countries are divided on the project, with some
opposing the route as it may result in lower transit fees. The
European Commission has underlined that the project must comply
with EU laws.
Nord Stream II would consist of two lines, doubling the
55-bcm annual capacity of the Nord Stream offshore pipeline
which already runs from Vyborg near Russia's border with Finland
to Greifswald in Germany.
The new pipelines are due to start transporting gas by the
end of 2019. Gazprom which has put the cost of the plan at up to
9.9 billion euros ($11.28 billion).
Gazprom had planned another route known as South Stream but
scrapped it last year following objections by the European Union
and proposed a new project, TurkStream, under which gas would
flow under the Black Sea to Turkey and then on to the EU.
The TurkStream project is also now in doubt after Gazprom
altered the proposed capacity and postponed its launch.
TRANSIT RISKS
"Industry doesn't trust Ukraine. We don't know how good or
bad its pipeline infrastructure is," said Thierry Bros, energy
analyst at French bank Societe Generale.
"Gazprom's transit contract with Ukraine expires in 2019
-you will see further muscle-flexing and arm-twisting around
that time by Ukraine to extend the deal on identical terms. This
will raise transit risks."
Gazprom has little option but to take into account calls in
Europe for more gas sales based on spot prices, a European
industry source and two Gazprom sources said.
"What I can say is that it would be more preferable for
Gazprom's European counterparts to take the gas based on
market-hub prices. For sure it's a more welcome model," the
European industry source said.
A source at Engie said: "If they (Gazprom) want to increase
volumes sold into Europe then they have no choice but to sell at
market prices."
Gazprom has not disclosed the pricing mechanism for its
auctions, saying only that the first tender had a price higher
than in its long-term contracts.
The average cost of gas on European spot markets for
delivery this winter is around $231 per 1,000 cubic metres,
compared to Gazprom's average of 195.9 euros ($223) for the
winter of 2015/2016.
An industry source told Reuters that the auctions planned
for this and next year should result in "establishing a
mechanism for the regular sales of more spot-based gas with
long-delivery terms".
Citing International Energy Agency forecasts that European
gas production will fall while demand grows, BASF told Reuters
in e-mailed comments that "gas imports have to increase
tremendously with a need to create new infrastructure."
"The project Nord Stream II ... would contribute as secure
and direct energy supply to close this gap," BASF said.
It, and OMV, did not comment on the gas pricing mechanism.
Gazprom, Shell and E.ON did not respond to requests for
comment.
($1 = 0.8779 euros)
(Additional reporting by Barbara Lewis in Brussels, Vladimir
Soldatkin in Moscow, Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich and Shadia
Nasralla in Vienna, Vera Eckert in Frankfurt and Bate Felix and
Geert de Clercq in Paris, writing by Denis Pinchuk, editing by
Katya Golubkova and Timothy Heritage)