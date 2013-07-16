MOSCOW, July 16 Gazprom, the world's
biggest gas producer, is offering to pay up to 119.7 million
roubles ($3.7 million) for a bespoke tablet computer for its
chief executive, Alexei Miller, documents posted on the Gazprom
web site said.
The tablet would be based on the iOS operating system and
support 3G, GPRS and wi-fi transfer technologies, be able to
download information in less than 15 seconds and protect
commercial data, the documents showed.
The Apple platform-based tablet will help Miller, a
close ally of President Vladimir Putin, access data essential
to Gazprom's day-to-day operations, such as gas output and
exports, the documents said.
Apple's iPad usually costs around $1,000.
Russia's businessmen are known for their ostentatious
displays of wealth, owning soccer clubs, palatial villas, and
multiple yachts.
At the height of the resources boom a Gazprom tender
included a solarium and bath for horses, according to press
reports.
Sergei Kupriyanov, spokesman for Gazprom, said that the
tablet is not "just a computer" and must help Miller solve
complex issues while protecting commercial secrets.
"We'll see how the tender process goes and whether someone
can do it at a cheaper price," he said when asked why Gazprom
had offered almost $4 million to create the tablet.
Russian companies are obliged to publish information on
tenders, a measure designed to prevent corruption.
Bids to make the iPad will be accepted until July 22.
Miller's tablet caused lively discussion on the website of
Vedomosti, a Russian business daily.
"Based on its budget, it will be an epic device. Just
wondering if Miller himself will needed? Maybe he should be
optimised?" someone named mclayton commented on the website.
Gazprom's shares changed hands at 125 roubles on Tuesday, a
third of their value seen at the peak in May 2008, as investors
baulk at the monopoly's high costs and shrinking market share.