MOSCOW, April 26 The Russian government has approved a 15 percent increase in domestic gas tariffs for Gazprom, First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov told reporters on Thursday.

The 15 percent rise had already been projected by the economy ministry.

Gazprom has asked for an additional 26.3 percent hike in the domestic gas tariff this autumn, on top of a 15 percent rise already granted last year.

But Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin told Gazprom to work more efficiently and rejected the gas exporting monopoly's proposal for a further rise in tariffs. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov, writing by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Alfred Kueppers)