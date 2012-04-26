* Rise in line with EconMin fcast
* Gazprom wants additional tariff hike to offset taxes
* Gazprom's shares pared losses
MOSCOW, April 26 The Russian government has
approved a 15 percent increase in domestic gas tariffs for
Gazprom and its smaller rivals, First Deputy Prime
Minister Igor Shuvalov told reporters on Thursday.
Gazprom's shares pared losses after the news and were down
0.1 percent by 1400 GMT, outperforming a 0.7 percent slide in
the broader market.
The 15 percent rise in tariffs had already been projected by
the economy ministry, but won't be enough for Gazprom to fully
offset an impending tax bill increase.
Gazprom has asked for an additional 26.3 percent rise in the
domestic gas tariff this autumn, on top of a 15 percent increase
already granted.
But Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin told Gazprom to
work more efficiently and rejected the gas export monopoly's
proposal for a further rise in tariffs.
Analysts have criticised Gazprom's burgeoning capital
expenses programme, which is expected to fall to $35 billion
this year from $50 billion in 2011. The company usually revises
its capex estimates upwards several times during the course of
the year.
Russia has more than the doubled mineral extraction tax for
Gazprom to 509 roubles ($17.32) per 1,000 cubic metres starting
from Jan. 1.
The government is seeking ways to further increase the tax
bill for the gas industry, which has traditionally seen lower
taxes than the Russian oil sector.
($1 = 29.3912 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov, writing by Vladimir Soldatkin,
editing by Alfred Kueppers)