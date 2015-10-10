(Corrects "to" to "by" in headline and paragraph 1, wording in
MOSCOW Oct 10 Russia plans to increase the
mineral extraction tax (MET) rate that is applied to gas company
Gazprom, by 36.7 percent in 2016, according to
amendments to the Tax Code published on the government's website
on Saturday.
The statement said the higher tax rate would be achieved by
adjusting the conditional fuel unit used in the formula for
calculating MET on natural gas fuel and gas condensate, and
would apply only to companies with the right to export natural
gas in a gaseous state - a reference to Gazprom.
