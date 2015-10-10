(Adds details)
MOSCOW Oct 10 Russia plans to increase the
mineral extraction tax (MET) rate that is applied to gas company
Gazprom by 36.7 percent in 2016, according to
amendments to the Tax Code published on the government's website
on Saturday.
On Thursday the government approved the tax increase on
Gazprom, but did not give the new rate that would apply. The
government calculates that the increase will raise an additional
100 billion roubles ($1.62 billion) for next year's budget.
Russia is looking for ways to raise revenue to fill a hole
in the federal budget caused by the slump in global oil prices.
The government said the higher tax rate would be achieved by
adjusting the conditional fuel unit used in the formula for
calculating MET on natural gas fuel and gas condensate, and
would apply only to companies with the right to export natural
gas in a gaseous state - a reference to Gazprom.
Gazprom is paying an average rate of 788 roubles ($12.75)
per thousand cubic metres of gas in 2015.
The government had also been discussing an increase in the
MET on oil companies, but this was rejected.
($1 = 61.8043 roubles)
(Reporting By Jason Bush; Editing by Susan Fenton and David
Evans)