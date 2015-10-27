MOSCOW Oct 27 Russia's Natural Resources
Ministry supports the idea of giving Gazprom a tax
break for an offshore oil and gas field in the Far East after
Western sanctions over Ukraine hit its development prospects.
Gazprom considers the development of the Yuzhno-Kirinskoye
field as essential for the expansion of its Sakhalin-2 liquefied
natural gas (LNG) plant, Russia's sole LNG plant.
Alexei Miller, chief executive of Gazprom, the world's top
gas producer, asked for tax breaks for the field near the
Pacific island of Sakhalin earlier this month.
"We support this request and think tax breaks could be
provided," ministry spokesman Nikolai Gudkov said on Tuesday.
He said the ministry's position that Gazprom could have a
discounted rate on mineral extraction tax (MET) for the field
had been sent to the Finance Ministry for consideration.
The proposal would also need to be approved by the
government and the president to come into effect.
Earlier this year, the United States restricted exports,
re-exports and transfers of technology and equipment to the
Yuzhno-Kirinskoye field as a part of wider sanctions put on
Russia over its role in the Ukraine crisis.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; editing by David Clarke)