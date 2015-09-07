(Adds details, background, quotes)

By Vladimir Soldatkin

MOSCOW, Sept 7 Russia's Gazprom began to test a new way of selling gas on Monday, giving customers a chance to buy at tender in addition to taking out long-term contracts.

Extra gas from Gazprom, which already supplies around a third of Europe's needs, comes as markets are facing tough supplies this winter because of the Dutch government's decision to cap production at Groningen, Europe's biggest gas field.

European and Russian firms were among those bidding in the Gazprom tender, the first of its kind, the head of its export unit, Gazprom Export, Elena Burmistrova, said.

Burmistrova told reporters that Germany's E.ON, France's Engie, Goldman Sachs, Russia's Novatek, as well as commodity traders Vitol and Gunvor, were among 39 firms shortlisted to take part in the tender.

The tender, for a total of 3.2 billion cubic metres of gas, will last until Sept. 10, with deliveries at a number of points in northwest Europe during the winter of 2015/2016.

Alexander Medvedev, deputy CEO of Gazprom, said the price of gas in the tender would be higher than the level set in the company's long-term contracts. Gazprom's average gas price for 2015 is set at between $235 and $242 per 1,000 cubic meters.

Gazprom sells the bulk of its gas via long-term contacts where the price is linked to oil and an oil products basket. But over the last couple of years, Gazprom has had to offer concessions to some of its biggest clients by factoring spot prices into the contracts.

The European Commission has accused Gazprom, which generates more than half its revenues in Europe, of using its dominant position in eastern Europe to overcharge by up to 40 percent.

Medvedev said the tender was not a response to the EU antitrust probe, describing it as a test to see how the new mechanism would work.

"We may talk about expanding such an instrument in the future after the first test is over. Given how the market has been developing such a form of gas sales has good prospects," Medvedev told reporters.

The EU wants Gazprom to calculate more of its contracts using European spot gas prices. Only around 16 percent of its contracts were based on spot gas prices as of the end of 2014. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)