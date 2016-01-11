MOSCOW Jan 11 Russian gas giant Gazprom
has cancelled several tenders for construction of over
400 km of a gas trunk pipeline needed for the planned Nord
Stream II project, according to documents posted on a government
procurement website.
Nord Stream II, led by Gazprom, aims to increase Russian
natural gas exports to Europe by doubling the amount of gas
Russia sends to Germany under the Baltic Sea.
Nord Stream can already send up to 55 billion cubic metres
of Russian gas per year to Europe, and its potential expansion
has met with criticism from some European Union member states.
Gazprom cancelled one tender for building a section of the
Ukhta-Torzhok 2 trunk pipeline on Dec. 30 and cancelled three
more on Jan. 11. It was not immediately clear why Gazprom had
cancelled the tenders.
In November, a source at a pipe supplier to Gazprom told
Reuters the Nord Stream II pipeline consortium had delayed the
results of a pipe tender due to changes in the shareholding
structure of the consortium.
Ukhta-Torzhok 2 is meant to be around 970 kilometres long
when completed and will allow for more Russian gas to be fed
into the Nord Stream pipeline system.
The tenders recently cancelled by Gazprom were worth some 13
billion roubles ($170.7 million), according to documents Gazprom
posted on the government procurement website zakupki.gov.ru.
($1 = 76.1460 roubles)
(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin
and William Hardy)