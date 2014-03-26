MINSK, March 26 Gazprom's business in Belarus and Ukraine has not been affected by Ukraine's political crisis, Chief Financial Officer Andrei Kruglov said on Wednesday, adding there were no problems with gas transit to Europe.

"The situation in Ukraine has not affected (our) business in Ukraine or in Belarus. We don't see any problems with transit at the moment and we hope we won't see any," he told a news conference in the capital of Belarus, Minsk.

Gazprom ships around half of its gas flows to Europe via Ukraine. It shipped a total of 162.7 billion cubic metres to Europea last year via Ukraine, Belarus and Turkey. (Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky, writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)