MOSCOW, July 30 Russian state-run gas monopoly Gazprom said on Monday it agreed with the Vietnamese state oil group Petrovietnam on potential supplies of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Vietnam.

Gazprom Marketing and Trading Singapore, the trading arm of Russia's energy giant, and Petrovietnam signed a memorandum of understanding on possible LNG supplies, the statement said, without providing any further detail on the terms and volumes of the possible shipments.

Russia's only LNG plant is located in the Pacific Island of Sakhalin. Last month Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller said the company was looking to expand its capacities by the end of 2012 to target the Asian market.

Earlier this year Gazprom and Petrovietnam agreed to drill several offshore fields in the Vietnamese part of the South Chinese Sea with estimated reserves of 55.6 billion cubic metres of gas and 25.1 million tonnes of gas condensate. (Reporting By Alexei Anishchuk; editing by Megan Davies)