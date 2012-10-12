MOSCOW Oct 12 Gazprombank, Russia's No. 3
lender by assets, has mandated banks to hold meetings with
investors as it eyes a possible subordinated perpetual Eurobond
offering, IFR and a banking source said on Friday.
Both said that Gazprombank, which is 35.5 percent owned by
state-controlled gas company Gazprom, had hired Credit
Suisse, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and Gazprombank itself to meet
investors in Singapore, Hong Kong, Switzerland and London,
starting from Oct. 16.
A subordinated perpetual bond, which in Gazprombank's case
would also be callable and non-cumulative, would allow the bank
to boost its capital, strengthening its ability to absorb
possible shocks.
In a first deal of its kind in Russia, No.2 lender VTB
raised $1 billion via a perpetual bond issue in July
this year, and is considering topping up the deal this autumn.
Gazprombank's Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio stood at 11
percent at the end of June, up from 9.6 percent at the end of
last year.
Russian banks, their balance sheets stretched by rapid
lending growth this year, are using bond or equity issues along
with retained profits to improve their capital positions.
Last year, Russian state development bank VEB acquired a
10.2 percent stake in Gazprombank after buying the majority of a
rights issue for about $1.57 billion.
Russian issuers, including the sovereign, have raised more
than $38 billion via Eurobond deals so far this year, more than
in the whole of last year, with new deals boosted by positive
current risk sentiment.
A banking source told Reuters that Sberbank had
mandated HSBC, JP Morgan, UBS and itself for investor meetings
from Oct. 16. The source did not specify whether a deal may
follow the meetings in London, Boston and New York.