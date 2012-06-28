UPDATE 1-Kinnevik sells out of Germany's Rocket Internet
* Dispute over valuation of major start-ups (Adds shares, company, analyst comment)
MOSCOW, June 28 Gazprombank, Russia's No.3 lender by assets, mandated BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, UBS and its own unit in Switzerland to arrange a possible issue of Swiss franc Eurobonds, IFR said on Thursday.
IFR, a Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service, said bonds are expected to be put on offer in the near future but the deal is a subject to market conditions.
Gazprombank, if succeeds, will follow recent Eurobond issues by Sberbank and state development bank VEB, with the latter raising $1 billion through a 10-year Eurobond only on Wednesday. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)
* Dispute over valuation of major start-ups (Adds shares, company, analyst comment)
KAMPALA, June 8 Uganda said on Thursday it hopes to close a loan deal of up to 325 million euros ($365.92 million) this month with a UK government credit agency and Standard Chartered Bank for an international airport to service its oil industry.