UPDATE 9-Oil rebounds, finds support after sliding below $47/bbl
* Rising output in U.S., elsewhere offsets OPEC cuts (Recasts; updates prices throughout, adds comment)
MOSCOW, Sept 10 Gazprom Neft, the listed oil producer controlled by Russian gas giant Gazprom , has set guidance for its 10-year Eurobond issue at 4.75 percent, two financial market sources said on Monday.
Sources told Reuters earlier that the company, Russia's fifth-largest oil producer, had appointed Credit Agricole, JP Morgan and Gazprombank to arrange investors meetings for the possible debt issue. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)
VIENNA, June 6 Iran told the U.N. nuclear watchdog on Tuesday it would ship 20 tonnes of heavy water abroad to avoid breaching a limit on its stock of that substance under a landmark deal with six world powers, officials said.