MOSCOW, Sept 10 Gazprom Neft, the listed oil producer controlled by Russian gas giant Gazprom , has set guidance for its 10-year Eurobond issue at 4.75 percent, two financial market sources said on Monday.

Sources told Reuters earlier that the company, Russia's fifth-largest oil producer, had appointed Credit Agricole, JP Morgan and Gazprombank to arrange investors meetings for the possible debt issue. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)