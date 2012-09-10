(Corrects to say order book has hit $4 billion, not $10 billion)

MOSCOW, Sept 10 Russia's Gazprom Neft has revised down its 10-year Eurobond price guideline to 4.5 percent from initial 4.75 percent, IFR, a Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service, reported on Monday.

Gazprom Neft, the listed oil producer controlled by Russian gas giant Gazprom, is expected to price the bond later on Monday, IFR reported, adding that the order book on the issue has already hit $4 billion. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Alexei Anishchuk)