LONDON, April 22Russian state-controlled oil
company Gazprom Neft has signed a $1 billion
syndicated loan agreement, the firm said on Monday, marking its
first sizeable loan deal in two years.
The agreement was signed with international banks including
BNP Paribas, Commerzbank and HSBC.
Gazprom Neft's last large loan deal was a $600 million,
five-year loan in April 2011 via coordinator Sumitomo Mitsui
Banking Corp, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.
Rated BBB- by Standard & Poor's and Baa3 by Moody's, the oil
company exports to over fifty countries, including the CIS and
Europe.
