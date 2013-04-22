LONDON, April 22Russian state-controlled oil company Gazprom Neft has signed a $1 billion syndicated loan agreement, the firm said on Monday, marking its first sizeable loan deal in two years.

The agreement was signed with international banks including BNP Paribas, Commerzbank and HSBC.

Gazprom Neft's last large loan deal was a $600 million, five-year loan in April 2011 via coordinator Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

Rated BBB- by Standard & Poor's and Baa3 by Moody's, the oil company exports to over fifty countries, including the CIS and Europe. (Reporting By Alessandra Prentice; editing by Megan Davies)